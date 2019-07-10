Fitch can say what it likes but reforms there - Tria

Milan, July 10 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Wednesday dismissed Fitch's view that a budget showdown between the EU and Italy had only been postponed. "Fitch can say what it likes but the structural reforms are in place," he said at the Italy-China financial forum in Milan. In a note published Tuesday, the US ratings agency said the recent avoidance of a debt infringement procedure did not mean Italy's fiscal troubles were over. It said there would be a fresh row later this year over next year's budget.