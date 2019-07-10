No tax amnesties or VAT hike for flat tax - Di Maio

Rome, July 10 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday there would be no tax amnesties or VAT hikes to fund a flat tax. "Yesterday I heard talk of amnesties on taxes," said the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), referring to a proposal by the M5S's government partner the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. "The M5S doesn't pass amnesties and will never pass them and we find it absurd that, when you talk of taxes, the first thought is to give gifts to the big dodgers. "For us the major evaders must go to jail!" The industry and labour minister went on: "We are still waiting for the financial coverage for the flat tax. "There isn't a plan, but we are going to do it, in our opinion. "Just make sure that to pass it, we don't increase VAT". League leader Matteo Salvini has vowed a dual rate 'flat tax' will be introduced with next year's budget. Di Maio also vowed that autonomy for a large swathe of northern Italy will not split Italy into first-class and second-class areas. The autonomy of three northern Italian regions will be achieved without splitting the country, he said. There are plans to grant autonomy to Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna but differences over schools, policing and other issues this week saw the launch postponed until at least next week. "Autonomy is in the (government) contract and will be done, but it will be an autonomy for all Italians, balanced and fair," Di Maio said. There are fears the autonomy moves may exacerbate Italy's existing split between a more affluent north and a poorer south. "Splitting the country in two and leaving the centre-south isolated is out of the question," said Di Maio. "If my son goes to school he must have the same opportunities as the other children. "In short, let's do things right, and the 5-Star Movement is the guarantor of that".