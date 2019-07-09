Superbike: Melandri to retire at season end

Milan, July 9 - The winningest Italian in Superbike, Marco Melandri, said Tuesday he will quit after the season-ending Qatar race on October 26. An emotional Melandri, 36, who won the 250 cc title in 2002 and has won 22 Superbike races, told a press conference: "like in all fairytales, there has to be an end. "I felt I no longer had energy or my mojo, something inside me went out." photo: Melandri with girlfriend and model Manuela Raffaeta