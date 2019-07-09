Martedì 09 Luglio 2019 | 20:22

Palermo
3 arrested for abusing girl, 15

Rome
Bad-weather alert in seven regions

Mineo
Spadafora should quit says Salvini

Milan
Superbike: Melandri to retire at season end

Rome
Tour: Viviani wins 4th stage

Rome
No VAT hike, cut tax wedge Di Maio tells unions

Rome
Transport min asks Venice report on cruise ship near miss

Rome
1 mn euro fines for NGO ships says League amendment

Mineo
Spadafora should quit says Salvini

Rome
1 mn euro fines for NGO ships - League amendment

Rome
Transport min asks Venice report on cruise ship near miss

PotenzaPotenza
Tempa Rossa, Consiglio Basilicata approva mozione su intesa Regione-Total

BariResterà per un anno
Bari, scultura di Pomodoro davanti a sede Consiglio Regionale

TarantoNel giorno del tavolo al Mise
Taranto, allarme ex Ilva: Procura ordina spegnimento di un altoforno

BatL'incidente nel 2016
Strage treni, parti civili impugnano ricusazione giudici di Trani

BrindisiViolenza
Brindisi, ogni giorno schiaffi e minacce alla fidanzata: arrestato 27enne

LecceNel basso Salento
Perde il controllo della Vespa e si schianta contro un palo: grave 17enne

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, cani e cavalli nel carcere per un giorno

MateraL'episodio
Matera, ferisce la rivale e la manda in ospedale: arrestata 41enne

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: feriti

Triggiano, domatore sbranato da tigri, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi ai loro occhi il corpo visto come un pupazzo»

Ospedale Molfetta, arrestati 12 furbetti del cartellino, anche dirigenti

Molfetta, omicidio in un bar: ucciso pregiudicato

Torre dell'Orso, crolla la falesia: paura in spiaggia

Milan

Superbike: Melandri to retire at season end

Lost my mojo says 2002 250 cc champ

Milan, July 9 - The winningest Italian in Superbike, Marco Melandri, said Tuesday he will quit after the season-ending Qatar race on October 26. An emotional Melandri, 36, who won the 250 cc title in 2002 and has won 22 Superbike races, told a press conference: "like in all fairytales, there has to be an end. "I felt I no longer had energy or my mojo, something inside me went out." photo: Melandri with girlfriend and model Manuela Raffaeta

