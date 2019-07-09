Bad-weather alert in seven regions

Rome, July 9 - A bad weather alert has been issued for rain and storms in seven Italian regions - Lombardy, Trentino, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Piedmont and Tuscany - and the weather will get worse in central regions from tonight, forecasters said Tuesday. Gales and hailstorms have caused some damage in the north in recent years as a long heat wave broke. There will also be a relief for 'afa' sufferers in the centre and south in the next two days.