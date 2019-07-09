No VAT hike, cut tax wedge Di Maio tells unions
Rome
09 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 9 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, the 5-Star Movement leader and deputy premier, on Tuesday told Italy's trade unions that the government will not hike VAT and will cut the tax wedge in next year's budget. The big three CIGL, CISL and UIL federations were attending a summit at the premier's office with Premier Giuseppe Conte. CISL leader Annamaria Furlan accused the government of lacking a medium-to-long-term strategy. She also said it had passed too many vote-grabbing measures.
