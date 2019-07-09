Rome's horse-drawn carriages restricted to parks

Rome, July 9 - Rome's horse-drawn carriages or 'botticelle' will be restricted to the Italian capital's parks according to a new move from the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the M5S said Tuesday. The famed tourist carriages are to move from the streets of the Italian capital to its villas' parks under an M5S measure passed by the House transport committee, which will be put to the House floor on Monday. The move is set to be put to final approval by Rome's mobility committee, M5S sources in the capital said recently.. "Among the key aims of the measure is to avoid all suffering to the horses, taking the botticelle activities to more suitable locations like parks and historic villas," said the head of the Rome environmental committee, Daniele Diaco of the M5S. It will also be possible for drivers to switch jobs and apply for taxi licenses, he said. Since no new botticelle licenses will be issued, the carriages may disappear if all 32 drivers apply to become taxi drivers. Animal rights groups have long complained that the horses are subject to too much stress and strain on Rome's hot cobbled streets.