Rome
Tour: Viviani wins 4th stage

Rome
No VAT hike, cut tax wedge Di Maio tells unions

Rome
Transport min asks Venice report on cruise ship near miss

Rome
1 mn euro fines for NGO ships says League amendment

Mineo
Spadafora should quit says Salvini

Rome
1 mn euro fines for NGO ships - League amendment

Rome
Transport min asks Venice report on cruise ship near miss

Rome
Kid cyclists obliged to wear helmets

Rome
Rome's horse-drawn carriages restricted to parks

Rome
2 arrested for racist attack in Rome

Rome
Wide-ranging deal to solve trash crisis says Raggi

Rome

Wide-ranging deal to solve trash crisis says Raggi

We will clean up city says mayor after Conte talks

Rome, July 9 - The Italian government and the city of Rome have reached a "wide-ranging" deal to swiftly solve Rome's trash crisis, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said after a summit with Environment Minister Sergio Costa and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti and after talks with Premier Giuseppe Conte Tuesday. "The primary objective is to clean up the city, we owe that to the Romans and it seems to me that these talks have guaranteed that at various levels," she said. "There was ample agreement on short-term solutions, which clearly call for an increase in waste collection and gathering at existing plants. "The capacity has been found, (waste company) AMA will work very shortly to clean the city up with extraordinary shifts, gathering up all the residual rubbish on the ground deriving from the stoppage of some plants and maintenance work on others". Rome's trash crisis has festered amid unusually high recent summer heat. Lazio Governor Zingaretti, of the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD), has pointed the finger at the 5-Star Movement (M5S) mayor and said that all of Lazio's plants can be used to ease pressure on the capital's facilities.

