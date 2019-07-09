Spadafora shd quit says Salvini

Mineo, July 9 - Cabinet secretary with equal opportunities portfolio Vincenzo Spadafora of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) should quit if he can't stand being in government with a "dangerous anti-feminist", said Interior Minister and anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini, the object of Spadafora's ire for alleged hate-stoking attacks on German migrant rescue NGO Sea-Watch3 skipper Carola Rackete. "What's Spadafora doing in government with a dangerous anti-feminist? If he thinks I'm so ugly and bad, if I were him I'd resign and do something else, there are NGOs waiting for him," said the League leader. He added "For me the government will last another four years, I hope, but certainly if every day there's an undersecretary of the M5S who gets up and shoots his mouth off it becomes hard work...they should stick to working, but if they want to row I'm here to do my work". Earlier League member and Regional Affairs Minister Erika Stefani said Spadafora's role should be "rethought" after he attacked Salvini for allegedly stoking hate against Rackete after she broke a 17-day standoff by landing migrants at Lampedusa and allegedly ramming a police boat. But Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio played down the spat. "What a fuss about an interview, but is it possible that now this country's problem has to be an interview?", Di Maio asked. "Let's think about working, rather, seeing that the results are coming. "Almost all the tenders have started, 96%, of the 400 million euros earmarked for the municipalities. "These are issues on which the government must speak and which make us proud. So let's work and go forward". The M5s is the senior government partner, and Deputy Premier Salvini's League the junior partner, although it has far outstripped the M5S in the polls on the back of Salvini's tough anti-migrant stances. Interviewed by La Repubblica Tuesday on the occasion of a census of violence against women, Spadafora slammed Salvini's "verbal attacks against captain Carola, described as a criminal, a pirate and a scamp, words which paved the way for macho hate against Carola, with insults spewed across social media for days". Rackete, who defied Salvini to land 40 migrants at Lampedusa after 17 days at sea, received a wave of threats including rape threats. She has said she will sue Salvini for instigating crimes. Stefani said "using the drama of violence that too many women have suffered to attack Salvini is cowardly. "It's behaviour that ill suits someone who has such a delicate role in government, which should therefore be rethought". Stefani's statement was taken as a call for Spadafora to quit or be sacked. photo: Spadafora