Martedì 09 Luglio 2019 | 15:30

Palermo
3 arrested for abusing girl, 15

Rome
Bad-weather alert in seven regions

Mineo
Spadafora shd quit says Salvini

Rome
Rome's horse-drawn carriages restricted to parks

Mineo
Spadafora shd quit says Salvini

Rome
1 mn euro fines for NGO ships - League amendment

Rome
Wide-ranging deal to solve trash crisis says Raggi

Rome
Goal to get EU competition commissioner - Moavero

Bari
Ex judge 'sex pest' arrested for intern dress code

Rome
Spadafora role 'rethink' after Salvini attack-Stefani

Rome
1 mn euro fines for NGO ships - League amendment

Bari, perfezionata altra operazionebloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

BatL'incidente nel 2016
Strage treni, parti civili impugnano ricusazione giudici di Trani

TarantoOggi tavolo al Mise
Il Sole 24 Ore pubblica contratto Mittal con ex Ilva: «Rescindibile se cambiano le regole»

BariIl provvedimento
Bari, controlli Arpa positivi dopo rottura fogna: revocato divieto balneazione

BrindisiViolenza
Brindisi, ogni giorno schiaffi e minacce alla fidanzata: arrestato 27enne

LecceNel basso Salento
Perde il controllo della Vespa e si schianta contro un palo: grave 17enne

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, cani e cavalli nel carcere per un giorno

MateraL'episodio
Matera, ferisce la rivale e la manda in ospedale: arrestata 41enne

PotenzaLa sentenza
Potenza, faceva prostituire minorenne: condanna una donna

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: feriti

Triggiano, domatore sbranato da tigri, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi ai loro occhi il corpo visto come un pupazzo»

Ospedale Molfetta, arrestati 12 furbetti del cartellino, anche dirigenti

Molfetta, omicidio in un bar: ucciso pregiudicato

Torre dell'Orso, crolla la falesia: paura in spiaggia

Rome

Bad-weather alert in seven regions

Rain will hit centre tonight

Rome, July 9 - A bad weather alert has been issued for rain and storms in seven Italian regions - Lombardy, Trentino, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Piedmont and Tuscany - and the weather will get worse in central regions from tonight, forecasters said Tuesday.

