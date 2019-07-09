Cut social and territorial imbalances - Mattarella

Spadafora shd quit says Salvini
Rome
09 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 9 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday appealed to authorities to reduce social and territorial imbalances. He said a "mission" laid down by the Italian Constitution was "to reduce social imbalances, and territorial ones, and gender ones". Mattarella was speaking in a message to trade union CISL.
