Spadafora role 'rethink' after Salvini attack-Stefani

Rome, July 9 - The role of cabinet secretary with equal opportunities portfolio Vincenzo Spadafora should be "rethought" after he attacked Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for allegedly stoking hate against Sea-Watch3 skipper Carola Rackete, Regional Affairs Minister Erika Stefani said Tuesday. Spadafora is a member of the 5-Star Movement, the senior government partner, and Stefani a member of its junior partner the League, led by Salvini. Interviewed by La Repubblica Tuesday on the occasion of a census of violence against women, Spadafora slammed Salvini's "verbal attacks against captain Carola, described as a criminal, a pirate and a scamp, words which paved the way for macho hate against Carola, with insults spewed across social media for days". Rackete, who defied Salvini to land 40 migrants at Lampedusa after 17 days at sea, received a wave of threats including rape threats, She has said she will sue Salvini for instigating crimes. Stefani said". Using the drama of violence that too many women have suffered to attack Salvini is cowardly. "It's behaviour that ill suits someone who has such a delicate role in government, which should therefore be rethought". Stefani's statement was taken as a call for Spadafora to quit or be sacked. photo: Spadafora