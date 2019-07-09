Ex judge 'sex pest' arrested for intern dress code

Bari, July 1 - Former Council of State judge and alleged sex pest Francesco Bellomo was placed under house arrest Tuesday for allegedly forcing four women, three interns and a researcher, to have sex and comply with a dress code including short skirts and high heels. The Council of State is Italy's highest administrative court. The alleged crimes, which also include aggravated extortion of another woman, allegedly took place during Bellomo's courses for aspiring magistrates. Bellomo has been accused of using his authority to pressure female students into sex at a prestigious law school for would-be judges and for making some pupils attend the courses in mini-skirts, high heels and make-up. He is also reportedly under investigation for insisting that his trainees not be married. One of Bellomo's victims told reporters Tuesday that she had been forced to sign "a contract of sexual slavery". Bellomo is also accused of calumny and threats towards Premier Giuseppe Conte. The charges relates to September 2017, when Conte was vice president of the Council of Presidency of Administrative Justice and chair of the disciplinary panel tasked with judging Bellomo.