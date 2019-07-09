Goal to get EU competition commissioner - Moavero

Spadafora shd quit says Salvini
Rome
09 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 9 - Italy's gaol in ongoing negotiations over the make-up of the new European Commission is to get the post of competition commissioner, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Tuesday. Premier Giuseppe Conte has had bilateral talks with various EU leaders on the case, he confirmed. Moavero was reporting to House and Senate EU affairs committees on the recent EU summit on top EU jobs.
