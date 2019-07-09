Police raid far-right groups in Turin

Man scales Colosseum, threatens to throw self off
Turin
09 Luglio 2019
Turin, July 9 - DIGOS security police on Tuesday raided far-right groups in Turin and Ivrea. They raided the Turin HQ of Legio Subalpina, the homes of Forza Nuova militants in the Piedmont capital and Rebel Firm members in Ivrea. A number of weapons including large knives , knuckle dusters and a baseball bat inscribed with 'Mussolini Dux' were seized. The operation followed a similar one on June 20, when Forza Nuova's Turin chief Luigi Cortese was cited for apology of Fascism. Fresh charges are expected to be laid against members of the groups.
