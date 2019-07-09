Man scales Colosseum, threatens to throw self off
Rome
09 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 9 - A man climbed onto the first ring of the Colosseum on Tuesday and threatened to throw himself off the ancient Roman monument. The reasons for the man's actions have yet to be discovered.
