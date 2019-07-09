234 arrests in EU anti-doping op

Rome, July 9 - Italian NAS police and Europol on Tuesday arrested 234 people and placed 1,000 under investigation in a pan-European probe into doping. Doping drugs and substances worth some 3.8 million euros were seized. Nine clandestine labs were discovered including one in the province of Salerno south of Naples. In that lab, Carabinieri police impounded equipment used for producing drugs and doping substances. Some 600 athletes were subjected to tests. Of these, 19 tested positive.