Rome
Man scales Colosseum, threatens to throw self off

Turin
Police raid far-right groups in Turin

Turin
Police raid far-right groups in Turin

Rome
2 arrested for racist attack in Rome

Rome
234 arrests in EU anti-doping op

Turin
Police raid far-right groups in Turin

Milan

Rome
More migrants land in Sicily, Sardinia

Rome
More migrants land in Sicily, Sardinia

Rome

Ravenna
'Paths of Friendship' lead Muti from Ravenna to Athens

Bari, perfezionata altra operazionebloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

BariIl provvedimento
Bari, controlli Arpa positivi dopo rottura fogna: revocato divieto balneazione

BrindisiViolenza
Brindisi, ogni giorno schiaffi e minacce alla fidanzata: arrestato 27enne

LecceNel basso Salento
Perde il controllo della Vespa e si schianta contro un palo: grave 17enne

TarantoL'iniziativa
Maruggio, gara fra sindaci in carrozzina contro le barriere architettoniche

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, cani e cavalli nel carcere per un giorno

MateraL'episodio
Matera, ferisce la rivale e la manda in ospedale: arrestata 41enne

PotenzaLa sentenza
Potenza, faceva prostituire minorenne: condanna una donna

BatIl caso
Barletta, scippa collana a 90enne: paura e tragedia sfiorata

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: feriti

Arrestati due gambiani

Triggiano, domatore sbranato da tigri, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi ai loro occhi il corpo visto come un pupazzo»

Ospedale Molfetta, arrestati 12 furbetti del cartellino, anche dirigenti

Molfetta, omicidio in un bar: ucciso pregiudicato

Torre dell'Orso, crolla la falesia: paura in spiaggia

Rome

Clandestine lab discovered near Salerno

Rome, July 9 - Italian NAS police and Europol on Tuesday arrested 234 people and placed 1,000 under investigation in a pan-European probe into doping. Doping drugs and substances worth some 3.8 million euros were seized. Nine clandestine labs were discovered including one in the province of Salerno south of Naples. In that lab, Carabinieri police impounded equipment used for producing drugs and doping substances. Some 600 athletes were subjected to tests. Of these, 19 tested positive.

