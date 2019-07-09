Fire in waste treatment depot

Milan, July 9 - A fire broke out in a waste treatment depot near Milan on Tuesday, sending up a plume of black smoke visible in the Lombardy capital. The ARPA environmental agency said there was no danger to public health. Fire fighters said the site's dangerous waste had not been affected by the blaze. No one was hurt by the fire. The blaze reportedly broke out overnight but was spotted by the citizens of Settimo Milanese, a town outside Milan, at five in the morning. The depot is owned by the Effec2 SrL company and is located at via Albert Sabin 28.