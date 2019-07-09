More migrants land in Sicily, Sardinia

Rome, July 9 - Some 76 migrants landed in two waves in Sicily and Sardinia on Tuesday. In the first landing, at Pozzallo in Sicily, some 53 North African migrants picked up by the coast guard in the Sicilian Channel landed at the port near Ragusa. They included 10 women. Six of them were immediately transferred to Lampedusa for medical reasons. In the second landing, at Porto Pino in southwest Sardinia, some 13 Algerian migrants were intercepted and taken to Monastir near Cagliari. Scores of migrants have landed in Italy in the last month, away from the media glare of the clash between Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and NGO run migrant rescue ships. Salvini on Tuesday told Tunisia that migrants would be repatriated on ferries. Meanwhile the ministry's law and order committee decided that navy and finance guard ships should defend Italy's ports.