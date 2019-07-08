Top court KOs appeals agst vitalizi cuts

Rome, July 8 - Italy's top appels court, the Court of Cassation, on Monday rejected appeals against cuts to to 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions. Announcing the news, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said it was "very beautiful news". Di Maio is the leader of the anti-establishment and anti-graft 5-Star Movement (M5S), which had made the vitalizi cuts a signature policy. The court ruled that parliament's powers of self-government prevailed in the case.