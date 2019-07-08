Lunedì 08 Luglio 2019 | 21:45

Ravenna
'Paths of Friendship' lead Muti from Ravenna to Athens

'Paths of Friendship' lead Muti from Ravenna to Athens

 
Paris
France/Holy See: nuncio Ventura's immunity revoked

France/Holy See: nuncio Ventura's immunity revoked

 
Rome
24 life terms in desaparecidos appeals trial

24 life terms in desaparecidos appeals trial

 
Rome
Fingerprints to stop clock-in cheats Bongiorno tells ANSA

Fingerprints to stop clock-in cheats Bongiorno tells ANSA

 
Rome
Top court KOs appeals agst vitalizi cuts

Top court KOs appeals agst vitalizi cuts

 
Rome
Recognise India marine immunity, Italy asks Hague court

Recognise India marine immunity, Italy asks Hague court

 
Brussels
Stabilising debt for Italy, not EU - Tria

Stabilising debt for Italy, not EU - Tria

 
Naples
Balotelli cited for scooter into sea bet

Balotelli cited for scooter into sea bet

 
Reggio Emilia
3 teachers probed for pushing kids, racist remarks

3 teachers probed for pushing kids, racist remarks

 
Venice
Toninelli to blame for Venice cruise ship's near miss

Toninelli to blame for Venice cruise ship's near miss

 
Brussels
Stabilising debt for Italy, not EU - Tria

Stabilising debt for Italy, not EU - Tria

 

Bari, perfezionata altra operazionebloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

Bari, perfezionata altra operazione: bloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

 

BariNei pressi della stazione
Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: feriti

Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: diversi feriti

 
PotenzaLa sentenza
Potenza, faceva prostituire minorenne: condanna una donna

Potenza, faceva prostituire minorenne: condanna una donna

 
LecceDebutto italiano
Doppia data in Puglia per Yiruma, il 9 agosto in concerto a Otranto

Doppia data in Puglia per Yiruma, il 9 agosto in concerto a Otranto

 
TarantoL'allarme
Carcere Taranto sovraffollato, sindacato: «Poliziotti penitenziari chiedono di andare via»

Taranto, carcere sovraffollato: «Agenti chiedono di andare via»

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Vito dei Norm., la pianta invade il suo giardino: 70enne minaccia vicino con l'ascia

S.Vito dei Norm., la pianta invade il suo giardino: 70enne minaccia vicino con l'ascia

 
MateraIn Basilicata
Carenze igieniche e lavoro in nero: controlli e sospensioni attività sul litorale jonico

Carenze igieniche e lavoro in nero: controlli e sospensioni attività sul litorale jonico

 
FoggiaA San Paolo di Civitate
Tragedia nel Foggiano, donna muore precipitando dal balcone del terzo piano

Tragedia nel Foggiano, donna muore precipitando dal balcone del terzo piano

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, scippa collana a 90enne: paura e tragedia sfiorata

Barletta, scippa collana a 90enne: paura e tragedia sfiorata

 

Triggiano, domatore sbranato da tigri, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi ai loro occhi il corpo visto come un pupazzo»

Triggiano, domatore sbranato, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi corpo visto come pupazzo»

Circo Orfei a Bari: tigre sbrana addestratore e lo uccide

Triggiano, domatore ucciso al Circo Orfei: 8 tigre sequestrate e portate allo Zoo Safari

Torre dell'Orso, crolla la falesia: paura in spiaggia

Torre dell'Orso, crolla la falesia: paura in spiaggia

Ospedale Molfetta, arrestati 12 furbetti del cartellino, anche dirigenti

Ospedale Molfetta, arrestati 12 furbetti del cartellino, 300 episodi accertati
Emiliano: è il posto che si meritano

Incidente sul Gargano, finisce con l'auto in mare: 24enne muore annegata

Ischitella, 24enne finisce con l'auto in mare: muore annegata

Rome

Top court KOs appeals agst vitalizi cuts

'Great news' says Di Maio

Top court KOs appeals agst vitalizi cuts

Rome, July 8 - Italy's top appels court, the Court of Cassation, on Monday rejected appeals against cuts to to 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions. Announcing the news, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said it was "very beautiful news". Di Maio is the leader of the anti-establishment and anti-graft 5-Star Movement (M5S), which had made the vitalizi cuts a signature policy. The court ruled that parliament's powers of self-government prevailed in the case.

