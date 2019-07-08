Top court KOs appeals agst vitalizi cuts

'Paths of Friendship' lead Muti from Ravenna to Athens
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, maxi rissa in piazza Moro tra stranieri e baresi: diversi feriti
Tragedia nel Foggiano, donna muore precipitando dal balcone del terzo piano
i più letti
Ospedale Molfetta, arrestati 12 furbetti del cartellino, 300 episodi accertati
Emiliano: è il posto che si meritano
Rome
08 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 8 - Italy's top appels court, the Court of Cassation, on Monday rejected appeals against cuts to to 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions. Announcing the news, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said it was "very beautiful news". Di Maio is the leader of the anti-establishment and anti-graft 5-Star Movement (M5S), which had made the vitalizi cuts a signature policy. The court ruled that parliament's powers of self-government prevailed in the case.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su