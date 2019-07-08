Lunedì 08 Luglio 2019 | 20:10

Ravenna
'Paths of Friendship' lead Muti from Ravenna to Athens

Paris
France/Holy See: nuncio Ventura's immunity revoked

Rome
24 life terms in desaparecidos appeals trial

Rome
Fingerprints to stop clock-in cheats Bongiorno tells ANSA

Rome
Recognise India marine immunity, Italy asks Hague court

Brussels
Stabilising debt for Italy, not EU - Tria

Naples
Balotelli cited for scooter into sea bet

Reggio Emilia
3 teachers probed for pushing kids, racist remarks

Venice
Toninelli to blame for Venice cruise ship's near miss

Brussels
Stabilising debt for Italy, not EU - Tria

Rome
Bologna, Padua top uni rankings

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, perfezionata altra operazionebloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

GdM.TVDopo le cure
Parco del Basento, il volo della «libertà» di due falchi pellegrini

LecceDebutto italiano
Doppia data in Puglia per Yiruma, il 9 agosto in concerto a Otranto

TarantoL'allarme
Carcere Taranto sovraffollato, sindacato: «Poliziotti penitenziari chiedono di andare via»

BariRistrutturazione
Policlinico Bari, come sarà fra 3 mesi il nuovo Pronto Soccorso

BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Vito dei Norm., la pianta invade il suo giardino: 70enne minaccia vicino con l'ascia

MateraIn Basilicata
Carenze igieniche e lavoro in nero: controlli e sospensioni attività sul litorale jonico

FoggiaA San Paolo di Civitate
Tragedia nel Foggiano, donna muore precipitando dal balcone del terzo piano

BatIl caso
Barletta, scippa collana a 90enne: paura e tragedia sfiorata

Triggiano, domatore sbranato da tigri, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi ai loro occhi il corpo visto come un pupazzo»

Circo Orfei a Bari: tigre sbrana addestratore e lo uccide

Triggiano, domatore ucciso al Circo Orfei: 8 tigri sequestrate e portate allo Zoo Safari

Torre dell'Orso, crolla la falesia: paura in spiaggia

Incidente sul Gargano, finisce con l'auto in mare: 24enne muore annegata

Ospedale Molfetta, arrestati 12 furbetti del cartellino, anche dirigenti

Rome

At first instance 8 life terms and 19 acquittals

Rome, July 8 - A Rome appeals court on Monday handed down 24 life terms for the Condor Plan case of desaparecidos killed and 'disappeared' by the former leaders of military juntas and secret services in Bolivia, Chile, Peru and Uruguay in the 1970s and 1980s, including 23 Italians. In the first instance trial there were eight convictions and 19 acquittals. Rome prosecutors had requested 30 life sentences against former heads of state, military junta members, and secret service officials from Bolivia, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay for the killing of 23 people of Italian origin during the 1970s and 1980s. Charges include aggravated mass murder and kidnapping. The killings took place as part of the so-called Operation Condor, a campaign of political repression and state terror involving intelligence operations and the assassination of opponents, which began in 1968 and was officially implemented in 1975 by right-wing military dictatorships in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Peru. Victims included dissidents and leftists, union and peasant leaders, priests and nuns, students and teachers, intellectuals and suspected left-wing guerrillas. The Rome trial is taking place after a 10-year investigation into 140 people - including 59 Argentinian, 11 Brazilian, and six Paraguayan suspects - that officially ended six years ago. The indictments were far fewer due to the death of several military junta members as well as bureaucratic issues linked to the notification of the defendants. In March 2007, a Rome court handed down life sentences against five Argentinian ex-Navy officers - Jorge Eduardo Acosta, Alfredo Ignacio Astiz, Jorge Raul Vildoza, Hector Antonio Febres, and Antonio Vanek - for aggravated mass murder in the deaths of three Italian-Argentinians who went missing during the country's 1976-1983 military dictatorship.

