Fingerprints to stop clock-in cheats Bongiorno tells ANSA

Rome, July 8 - The civil service is set to introduce fingerprint clocking in to stop so-called clock-in cheats who pretend to be at work while going about their own business, Civil Service Minister Giulia Bongiorno told ANSA Monday. "The era of fraud is over," she said. With the entry into force of the so-called 'concreteness' law, there will also be much faster competitive exams and boosted recruiting of fresh blood, she said.