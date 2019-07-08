Stabilising debt for Italy, not EU - Tria

Brussels, July 8 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Monday "we are doing what we must do for the Italian economy, stabilising the debt and we are not doing so not just to respond to Europe but as far as we think this coincides with Italian interests". The government last week passed a 7.6 billion euro budget adjustment to avert an EU infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule. Tria added Monday that the government would see the data in September before deciding how much of an adjustment was needed in 2020. "We made the big effort this year, obviously we have to continue in this direction. "The important thing is the stabilisation and the descent of the debt/GDP ratio. We'll see how the economy goes in the second half and then we'll take the final decisions". The government is planning to introduce a dual rate 'flat tax' for the middle class next year. There was a "very strong" budget adjustment to avert the possible EU infringement procedure, perhaps the strongest in recent years, Tria said Thursday. Tria stressed the 7.6 billion euro adjustment had been carried out "in a rather difficult phase of the economy in which we are still close to zero growth". But the move, he told the Senate, "made us safe also with the financial markets", as shown by the sharp fall in the bond spread. "Some people spoke of a supplementary budget but there was not one, at least in the traditional sense of the term," there was "a correction of the budget on the basis of the public finance trend". There will also be a "minimal structural correction" in 2020, he said. The government, he said, had made public finances safe and secure in order to implement an "effective and efficient" tax cuts. Also Thursday, Tria signed a decree setting up commissions for reimbursing bilked bank savers. Meanwhile in their reply to Premier Giuseppe Conte and Tria's letter on the adjustment Monday, European Commissioners Pierre Moscovici and Valdis Dombrovskis said the Commission would monitor the implementation of Italy's announced measures and the effect on the budget.