3 teachers probed for pushing kids, racist remarks
Reggio Emilia
08 Luglio 2019
Reggio Emilia, July 8 - Three nursery school teachers have been placed under investigation for pushing kids and making racist remarks near Reggio Emilia. In one case a boy was allegedly hurled to the ground in tears.
