Migrant rescue ship Alex impounded

Rome, July 8 - The migrant rescue ship Alex has been impounded, the Italian NGO that runs it, Mediterranea Saving Humans, said Monday. The Alex defied a police order and docked at Lampedusa on Saturday. The Alex forced its way into port to dock on the island after rescuing 41 migrants at sea. The asylum seekers were allowed off the vessel so it could be impounded, while the captain and crew have been put under investigation for allegedly aiding illegal immigration, interior ministry sources said. Another search-and-rescue ship that was engaged in a showdown with the Italian authorities, the 'Alan Kurdi' of German NGO Sea-Eye, changed course and headed to Malta with 65 migrants on board. The migrants will be resettled across the EU. On June 28 a ship run by the German NGO Sea-Watch forced an entry ban and docked at Lampedusa, allegedly ramming a police boat on its way in. The ship's captain, Carola Rackete. has been placed under investigation for aiding illegal immigration.