Tennis:Fognini facing new sanction after Wimbledown outburst

Rome, July 8 - Fabio Fognini is facing a fresh sanction after throwing another tantrum as he crashed out of Wimbledon. The Italian No. 1, who recently celebrated becoming world number 10, muttered "damn English, a bomb should explode here" while losing to America's Tennys Sandgren. Such outbursts seemed to have become a thing of the past during his rise through the world rankings and an apparently stabilising relationship with 2015 US Open winner Flavia Pennetta. In 2014 Fognini called Serbian player Filip Krajinovic a "sh**ty gipsy" after losing to him in Hamburg. In 2013 he had a foul-mouthed row with Wimbledon umpire Pascal Mara which cost him a hefty fine. Earlier that year he flipped the Shanghai crowd the bird after losing to an unknown Chinese player.