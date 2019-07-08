Trial asked for singer Bravi

Milan, July 8 - Milan prosecutors on Monday requested the indictment of Italian singer Michele Bravi for a car accident which killed a 58-year-old female motorbike rider in November. Bravi, 24, is accused of vehicular homicide. Prosecutors have ordered a film reconstruction of the accident. Bravi's preliminary hearing will start on December 5. Bravi has voiced "deep pain" over the accident. Bravi, who won X Factor in 2013 and took part in the Sanremo Song Festival in 2018, allegedly reversed illegally in Via Chinotto into the path of the woman biker who could not avoid hitting the back of his car. She was rushed to hospital where she died an hour later.