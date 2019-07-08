Trial asked for singer Bravi

Migrant rescue ship Alex impounded
Milan
08 Luglio 2019
Milan, July 8 - Milan prosecutors on Monday requested the indictment of Italian singer Michele Bravi for a car accident which killed a 58-year-old female motorbike rider in November. Bravi, 24, is accused of vehicular homicide. Prosecutors have ordered a film reconstruction of the accident. Bravi's preliminary hearing will start on December 5. Bravi has voiced "deep pain" over the accident.
