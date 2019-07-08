Prosecco hills become UNESCO site

Rome, July 8 - The Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene on Sunday became a UNESCO world heritage site. The announcement was made by the World Heritage Committee in Baku. The 97 square kilometres of vine-clad slopes and borghi on the left side of the Piave River thus became the eight site in Veneto and the 55th in Italy to make the UNESCO list. "A unique place of value has been recognised," said Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and Veneto Governor Luca Zaia. Located in north-eastern Italy, the site includes part of the vinegrowing landscape of the Prosecco wine production area. The landscape is characterized by 'hogback' hills, ciglioni - small plots of vines on narrow grassy terraces - forests, small villages and farmland. For centuries, this rugged terrain has been shaped and adapted by man. Since the 17th century, the use of ciglioni has created a particular chequerboard landscape consisting of rows of vines parallel and vertical to the slopes. In the 19th century, the bellussera technique of training the vines contributed to the aesthetic characteristics of the landscape. With the addition of the Prosecco Hills, Italy extended its lead in the UNESCO rankings over China, Spain, and France.