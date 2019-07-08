Lunedì 08 Luglio 2019 | 13:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Prosecco hills become UNESCO site

Prosecco hills become UNESCO site

 
Rome
Salvini to cut 49 police escorts in a year

Salvini to cut 49 police escorts in a year

 
Bari
12 hospital clock-in cheats arrested

12 hospital clock-in cheats arrested

 
Rome
Trenta-Salvini clash on migrant rescue ops, pope appeals

Trenta-Salvini clash on migrant rescue ops, pope appeals

 
Vatican City
Migrants people not social issue says pope

Migrants people not social issue says pope

 
Rome
Trenta-Salvini clash on migrant rescue ops

Trenta-Salvini clash on migrant rescue ops

 
Rome
Recognise India marine immunity - Italy to Hague court

Recognise India marine immunity - Italy to Hague court

 
Rome
Sailing ship Alex docks in Lampedusa after migrant rescue

Sailing ship Alex docks in Lampedusa after migrant rescue

 
Nuoro
Danish tourist drowns in Sardinia

Danish tourist drowns in Sardinia

 
Rome
Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

 
Milan
La Scala tenor dies in road accident

La Scala tenor dies in road accident

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, perfezionata altra operazionebloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

Bari, perfezionata altra operazione: bloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, domani tavolo al Mise: sindacato Usb proclama sciopero e presidio a Roma

ArcelorMittal, domani tavolo al Mise: sindacato Usb proclama sciopero e presidio a Roma

 
BariRistrutturazione
Policlinico Bari, come sarà fra 3 mesi il nuovo Pronto Soccorso

Policlinico Bari, come sarà fra 3 mesi il nuovo Pronto Soccorso

 
LecceNel litorale leccese
Torre Chianca, demolita villetta abusiva a 100 metri dal mare

Torre Chianca, demolita villetta abusiva a 100 metri dal mare

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Vito dei Norm., la pianta invade il suo giardino: 70enne minaccia vicino con l'ascia

S.Vito dei Norm., la pianta invade il suo giardino: 70enne minaccia vicino con l'ascia

 
PotenzaLavoro
Basilicata terra dei Neet: disoccupati e rassegnati

Basilicata terra dei Neet: disoccupati e rassegnati

 
MateraIn Basilicata
Carenze igieniche e lavoro in nero: controlli e sospensioni attività sul litorale jonico

Carenze igieniche e lavoro in nero: controlli e sospensioni attività sul litorale jonico

 
FoggiaA San Paolo di Civitate
Tragedia nel Foggiano, donna muore precipitando dal balcone del terzo piano

Tragedia nel Foggiano, donna muore precipitando dal balcone del terzo piano

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, scippa collana a 90enne: paura e tragedia sfiorata

Barletta, scippa collana a 90enne: paura e tragedia sfiorata

 

i più letti

Triggiano, domatore sbranato da tigri, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi ai loro occhi il corpo visto come un pupazzo»

Triggiano, domatore sbranato, l'esperto: «Zampata, poi corpo visto come pupazzo»

Circo Orfei a Bari: tigre sbrana addestratore e lo uccide

Triggiano, domatore ucciso al Circo Orfei: 8 tigri sequestrate e portate allo Zoo Safari

Incidente sul Gargano, finisce con l'auto in mare: 24enne muore annegata

Ischitella, 24enne finisce con l'auto in mare: muore annegata

Torre dell'Orso, crolla la falesia: paura in spiaggia

Torre dell'Orso, crolla la falesia: paura in spiaggia

Molfetta, omicidio in un bar: ucciso pregiudicato

Molfetta, pregiudicato ucciso dal titolare di un bar: «Mi ricattava»

Vatican City

Migrants people not social issue says pope

No one can shirk form helping them says at commemorative Mass

Migrants people not social issue says pope

Vatican City, July 8 - Migrants are people and not a social issue, Pope Francis said Monday. "Migrants are persons, it's not just a question of social or migratory issues!," he said at a Mass for migrants and their rescuers marking the sixth anniversary of his historic visit to Lampedusa. "It's not just a matter of migrants. In the double sense that migrant are first of all human persons, and that today they are the symbol of all those discarded by globalised society". The pope went on to say that migrants must be helped and that no one could duck doing this. "The weakest and the most vulnerable must be helped"," he said. "This is a great responsibility, which no one can shirk." It is God Himself, the pope said, who revealed the "need for a preferential options for the last ones, who must be put in first place in the exercise of charity".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati