12 hospital clock-in cheats arrested

08 Luglio 2019
Bari, July 8 - Italian police on Monday arrested 12 alleged clock-in cheats at a hospital in Molfetta in Puglia. In all, 30 people were placed under investigation in the probe, in which the alleged cheats clocked in and then went about their business. Medical directors, paramedics, administrative staff, and maintenance technicians at the Don Tonino Bello Hospital are under investigation.
