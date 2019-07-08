Trenta-Salvini clash on migrant rescue ops, pope appeals

Rome, July 8 - Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday clashed over past migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean - as Pope Francis issued an appeal for all to help migrants. "I warned Salvini," the defence minister told the press, "that the NGOs would return if Operation Sophia was ended". Salvini retorted: "the numbers speak for themselves," referring to a sharp drop in migrant departures and arrivals. "I don't want to have a row, some people are felling a bit antsy," Salvini added. "The Sophia mission, with all due respect, rescued tens of thousands of immigrants and brought them all to Italy, because those were the rules of the mission. "You tell me if fighting clandestine immigration means rescuing tens of thousands of immigrants wandering around the Mediterranean and bringing them all to Italy. "Already by the end of this week we'll have a law and order meeting at the interior ministry on this and other issues", said Salvini, who has closed Italy's ports to migrant rescue NGOs. Meanwhile the pope said at a commemorative Mass Monday that migrants are people and not a social issue, and everyone must help them. "Migrants are persons, it's not just a question of social or migratory issues!," he said at a Mass for migrants and their rescuers marking the sixth anniversary of his historic visit to Lampedusa. "It's not just a matter of migrants. In the double sense that migrant are first of all human persons, and that today they are the symbol of all those discarded by globalised society". The pope went on to say that migrants must be helped and that no one could duck doing this.