Trenta-Salvini clash on migrant rescue ops

Rome, July 8 - Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday clashed over past migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean. "I warned Salvini," the defence minister told the press, "that the NGOs would return if Operation Sophia was ended". Salvini retorted: "the numbers speak for themselves," referring to a sharp drop in migrant departures and arrivals. "I don't want to have a row, some people are felling a bit antsy," Salvini added. "The Sophia mission, with all due respect, rescued tens of thousands of immigrants and brought them all to Italy, because those were the rules of the mission. "You tell me if fighting clandestine immigration means rescuing tens of thousands of immigrants wandering around the Mediterranean and bringing them all to Italy. "Already by the end of this week we'll have a law and order meeting at the interior ministry on this and other issues".