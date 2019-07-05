Venerdì 05 Luglio 2019 | 18:17

Milan

La Scala tenor dies in road accident

Giuseppe Bellanca, 48, hits truck in Milan on motorbike

La Scala tenor dies in road accident

Milan, July 5 - A tenor at Milan's La Scala opera house died Thursday night when his motorcycle crashed into a truck in the Lombardy capital. Giuseppe Bellanca, 48, was riding his Honda Hornet when, for as yet unexplained reasons, he hit a lorry in Piazza Ovidio. It appears that the heavy goods vehicle did not respect a give way sign, police said. The impact was tremendous and Bellanca died instantly, police said. Palermo born Bellanca studied at the conservatory in his home city before joining the chorus of Palermo's Teatro Massimo opera house. In 2004 he won an international competition at La Scala, and went on to sing as part of the ensemble and also as a soloist. La Scala voiced deep condolences with Bellanca's family and said Sunday's performance of Verdi's Madnadieri would be dedicated to him, with a minute's silence preceding the show.

