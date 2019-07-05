Ex Folgore chief probed in Scieri death

Pisa, July 5 - The former commander of the crack Folgore regiment, General Enrico Celentano, has been placed under investigation in a probe into the 1999 alleged hazing death of 26-year-old paratrooper Emanuele Scieri in a Pisa barracks. Celentano faces possible charges of aiding and abetting and giving false information to prosecutors. A breakthrough in the cold case came last August. On August 2 a suspect was detained and Pisa Prosector Alessandro Crini said he suspected that Scieri was a victim of an episode of hazing at Pisa's Gamerra barracks. He said that three people had been under investigation for some time in relation to the case, but things speeded up, with a suspect being held, as one of the former soldiers implicated was about to leave the country and "it would have been complicated to bring him back". Crini said the suspects were being probed for homicide because Scieri was "attacked by the bullies, even when he was on the ground" and, although there was time to save Scieri after he suffered his injuries, "the young man was left in agony". In 2017 a parliamentary commission of inquiry concluded that Scieri did not commit suicide, as Celentano had suggested, but was attacked before he died. The report, released after 20 months of work by the commission, said that there was "a surprisingly high level of tolerance towards hazing" at Pisa's Gamerra barracks. The commission was launched after the young man's parents vowed to fight for justice when prosecutors closed the book on the case. Scieri's mother expressed satisfaction. "I always had faith that sooner or later we'll be able to lift the lid and now I finally see the light of the truth at the end of the tunnel," Isabella Guarino said. "I am emotional, astounded, amazed - a mix of emotions. "We are satisfied but no one can give us back Emanuele. "The pain is constant because I don't have my son, who I loved". Scieri was found on August 16, 1999 at the foot of a ladder connected to a parachute jump-training tower. Autopsy results showed the man, a brand-new Folgore Brigade trainee who had just arrived at the Gamerra barracks in Pisa, suffered multiple injuries in a fall and survived for hours before dying during the night between August 13 and 14. The criminal investigation looked into the possibility that the victim had been pushed or forced to climb up the tower, while Army General Celentano, in a published interview soon after the trainee's death, wondered publicly whether the incident could have been the result of hazing. According to one account, injuries to Scieri's hands were consistent with him trying to stop himself sliding down the tower to his death. There was speculation at the time that a macho test of strength may have been the prelude to Scieri slipping. Prosecutors said homicide investigation did not produce enough evidence to press any charges.