Venerdì 05 Luglio 2019 | 18:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

 
Milan
La Scala tenor dies in road accident

La Scala tenor dies in road accident

 
Rome
Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

 
Pisa
Ex Folgore chief probed in Scieri death

Ex Folgore chief probed in Scieri death

 
Rome
Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

 
Rome
Film director Ugo Gregoretti dies

Film director Ugo Gregoretti dies

 
Rome
Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

 
Rome
Salvini calls unions to ministry July 15

Salvini calls unions to ministry July 15

 
Worker out sick was at Red Sea resort

Worker out sick was at Red Sea resort

 
Bologna
Man cleared of Bologna train carriage rape

Man cleared of Bologna train carriage rape

 
Milan
Sala gets 6 mts in Expo case

Sala gets 6 mts in Expo case

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, perfezionata altra operazionebloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

Bari, perfezionata altra operazione: bloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceI controlli
Lecce, fermato al posto di blocco con oltre mezzo chilo di droga: arrestato

Lecce, fermato al posto di blocco con oltre mezzo chilo di droga: arrestato

 
BariOccupazione
Modugno, call center rischia chiusura, Sorgenia: «Salvaguarderemo i lavoratori»

Modugno, call center rischia chiusura, Sorgenia: «Salvaguarderemo i lavoratori»

 
BrindisiL'evento
Brindisi, mar Adriatico e archeologia subacquea in mostra con Al Bano

Brindisi, mar Adriatico e archeologia subacquea in mostra con Al Bano

 
FoggiaIl macabro ritrovamento
San Severo: trovato cadavere di un uomo nelle campagne, è carbonizzato

San Severo: tenta di spegnere incendio in campagna e muore carbonizzato

 
TarantoDal gup di Milano
Ex Ilva, Fabio Riva assolto da accusa di bancarotta

Crac ex Ilva, Fabio Riva assolto da due accuse di bancarotta

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, da 40 anni aspetta l'eredità lasciata dal padre

Potenza, da 40 anni aspetta l'eredità lasciata dal padre

 
BatL'appuntamento
Paperino e Topolino in mostra, disegnati da un tranese

Paperino e Topolino in mostra, disegnati da un tranese

 
HomeLa video denuncia
Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

 

i più letti

Circo Orfei a Bari: tigre sbrana addestratore e lo uccide

Triggiano, domatore ucciso al Circo Orfei: 8 tigri sequestrate e portate allo Zoo Safari

Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

Pisa

Ex Folgore chief probed in Scieri death

General Enrico Celentano may have made false statements

Ex Folgore chief probed in Scieri death

Pisa, July 5 - The former commander of the crack Folgore regiment, General Enrico Celentano, has been placed under investigation in a probe into the 1999 alleged hazing death of 26-year-old paratrooper Emanuele Scieri in a Pisa barracks. Celentano faces possible charges of aiding and abetting and giving false information to prosecutors. A breakthrough in the cold case came last August. On August 2 a suspect was detained and Pisa Prosector Alessandro Crini said he suspected that Scieri was a victim of an episode of hazing at Pisa's Gamerra barracks. He said that three people had been under investigation for some time in relation to the case, but things speeded up, with a suspect being held, as one of the former soldiers implicated was about to leave the country and "it would have been complicated to bring him back". Crini said the suspects were being probed for homicide because Scieri was "attacked by the bullies, even when he was on the ground" and, although there was time to save Scieri after he suffered his injuries, "the young man was left in agony". In 2017 a parliamentary commission of inquiry concluded that Scieri did not commit suicide, as Celentano had suggested, but was attacked before he died. The report, released after 20 months of work by the commission, said that there was "a surprisingly high level of tolerance towards hazing" at Pisa's Gamerra barracks. The commission was launched after the young man's parents vowed to fight for justice when prosecutors closed the book on the case. Scieri's mother expressed satisfaction. "I always had faith that sooner or later we'll be able to lift the lid and now I finally see the light of the truth at the end of the tunnel," Isabella Guarino said. "I am emotional, astounded, amazed - a mix of emotions. "We are satisfied but no one can give us back Emanuele. "The pain is constant because I don't have my son, who I loved". Scieri was found on August 16, 1999 at the foot of a ladder connected to a parachute jump-training tower. Autopsy results showed the man, a brand-new Folgore Brigade trainee who had just arrived at the Gamerra barracks in Pisa, suffered multiple injuries in a fall and survived for hours before dying during the night between August 13 and 14. The criminal investigation looked into the possibility that the victim had been pushed or forced to climb up the tower, while Army General Celentano, in a published interview soon after the trainee's death, wondered publicly whether the incident could have been the result of hazing. According to one account, injuries to Scieri's hands were consistent with him trying to stop himself sliding down the tower to his death. There was speculation at the time that a macho test of strength may have been the prelude to Scieri slipping. Prosecutors said homicide investigation did not produce enough evidence to press any charges.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati