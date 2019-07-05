Venerdì 05 Luglio 2019 | 18:21

Bari, perfezionata altra operazionebloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

Bari, perfezionata altra operazione: bloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

 

Rome

Film director Ugo Gregoretti dies

Made ground-breaking TV shows, worked in theatre too

Film director Ugo Gregoretti dies

Rome, July 5 - Film, TV and theatre director, actor and presenter Ugo Gregoretti died in his Rome home at the age of 88 on Thursday. The author of hit cultural TV shows 'Controfagotto', 'Il Circolo Pickwick', and 'Romanzo popolare', Gregoretti was hired by State broadcaster RAI in 1954 and started making original, probing and wide-ranging reportages that were seen as ahead of their time and which caused him problems with RAI honchos. In 1960 he won the prestigious Prix Italia with the documentary ''La Sicilia del Gattopardo''. His small-screen success prompted him to try his hand at film directing and he made political documentaries from 1968 until the end of the 1970s. In 1980 he started his theatre career and went on to direct more than 50 plays. From 1985 to 1989 he was head of the Teatro Stabile repertory theatre in Turin. At the age of 84, four years ago, he still had plans for a film, he said with typical waspish wit, "telling the story of my phoniness".

