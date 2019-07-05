Venerdì 05 Luglio 2019 | 18:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

 
Milan
La Scala tenor dies in road accident

La Scala tenor dies in road accident

 
Rome
Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

 
Pisa
Ex Folgore chief probed in Scieri death

Ex Folgore chief probed in Scieri death

 
Rome
Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

 
Rome
Film director Ugo Gregoretti dies

Film director Ugo Gregoretti dies

 
Rome
Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

 
Rome
Salvini calls unions to ministry July 15

Salvini calls unions to ministry July 15

 
Worker out sick was at Red Sea resort

Worker out sick was at Red Sea resort

 
Bologna
Man cleared of Bologna train carriage rape

Man cleared of Bologna train carriage rape

 
Milan
Sala gets 6 mts in Expo case

Sala gets 6 mts in Expo case

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, perfezionata altra operazionebloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

Bari, perfezionata altra operazione: bloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceI controlli
Lecce, fermato al posto di blocco con oltre mezzo chilo di droga: arrestato

Lecce, fermato al posto di blocco con oltre mezzo chilo di droga: arrestato

 
BariOccupazione
Modugno, call center rischia chiusura, Sorgenia: «Salvaguarderemo i lavoratori»

Modugno, call center rischia chiusura, Sorgenia: «Salvaguarderemo i lavoratori»

 
BrindisiL'evento
Brindisi, mar Adriatico e archeologia subacquea in mostra con Al Bano

Brindisi, mar Adriatico e archeologia subacquea in mostra con Al Bano

 
FoggiaIl macabro ritrovamento
San Severo: trovato cadavere di un uomo nelle campagne, è carbonizzato

San Severo: tenta di spegnere incendio in campagna e muore carbonizzato

 
TarantoDal gup di Milano
Ex Ilva, Fabio Riva assolto da accusa di bancarotta

Crac ex Ilva, Fabio Riva assolto da due accuse di bancarotta

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, da 40 anni aspetta l'eredità lasciata dal padre

Potenza, da 40 anni aspetta l'eredità lasciata dal padre

 
BatL'appuntamento
Paperino e Topolino in mostra, disegnati da un tranese

Paperino e Topolino in mostra, disegnati da un tranese

 
HomeLa video denuncia
Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

 

i più letti

Circo Orfei a Bari: tigre sbrana addestratore e lo uccide

Triggiano, domatore ucciso al Circo Orfei: 8 tigri sequestrate e portate allo Zoo Safari

Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

Rome

Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

Mediterranea vessel heading for Malta, Sea-Eye seeks safe port

Two more migrant ship standoffs in Med

Rome, July 5 - Friday saw two more migrant rescue ship standoffs in the Mediterranean after the 17-day case of the Sea-Watch3 whose skipper was cleared of ramming a police boat in Lampedusa. The Italian NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans' Alex migrant rescue ship carrying 54 migrants rescued off Libya Thursday has been stopped off Lampedusa according to a landing ban issued by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, sources said Friday. Salvini said the ship must go to Malta or else it "will be an act of violence". Malta offered a port to the ship but the Mediterranea at first said this was "unfeasible". It said because of the physical and psychological conditions of the migrants it was unable to go that far out of its way. However, Alessandra Sciurba, spokesman of Mediterranea Saving Humans, later said it was ready to offload the migrants at Malta. It was reported that a Maltese navy ship was heading for the Mediterranea to take the migrants, but the NGO said that "no ship is on the way, sadly". The Italian navy later offered to take the Alex's migrants to Malta. And the first 18 "vulnerable" individuals including women and children and their families were taken aboard a Coast Guard cutter. The Maltese government said Italy would take 55 migrants off its hands in exchange for the 54 migrants Malta would take from the Mediterranea ship. Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said it was right that the ship should go to Malta. He said NGOs that used sailboats like the Mediterranea were "reckless". Meanwhile The 'Alan Kurdi' migrant rescue ship run by German NGO Sea-Eye rescued 65 migrants off Libya. It said it was now awaiting a response to landing requests from Malta, Rome and Tripoli. A woman journalist was aboard the migrant dinghy. Salvini said the Sea-Eye "can choose between Tunisia and Germany". "Anyone who defends the borders and security of my country is welcome," he said. He added that the Alex, with its 54 migrants, was going to Malta. A safe port is also needed for the Alan Kurdi with its 65 rescued migrants, German government spokeswoman Martina Fiez said Friday. She said saving migrants at sea was a European task, as was the redistribution of migrants. Meanwhile the head of the Italian magistrates union, th ANM, said Salvini should explain where the judge who released the Sea-Watch3 skipper, judging her innocent of ramming a police boat, went wrong. Preliminary investigations judge Alessandra Vella released Carola Rackete saying she had acted properly in saving migrants at risk of drowning and had not deliberately rammed the Guardia di Finanza boat. Salvini called Vella's ruling "disgraceful" and said she should stand for election if she wanted to make such "political" decisions. ANM chief Luca Poniz said Friday "Salvini is fully entitled to criticise a decision by the magistrature but he must explain why it is wrong and we still haven't heard one reason why that decision was wrong". Salvini retorted by saying "I have no enemies, only allies for the defence of the legality, security and welfare of my country. "And trying to kill Italian (police) is not something that can remain unpunished".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati