Sea-Eye saves 65 migrants off Libya

Berlin, July 5 - The 'Alan Kurdi' migrant rescue ship run by German NGO Sea-Eye on Friday rescued 65 migrants off Libya. It said it was now awaiting a response to landing requests from Malta, Rome and Tripoli. A woman journalist was aboard the migrant dinghy. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the Sea-Eye "can choose between Tunisia and Germany". "Anyone who defends the borders and security of my country is welcome," he said. He added that the Italian NGO run Mediterranea ship with 54 migrants aboard was going to Malta.