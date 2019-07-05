Salvini calls unions to ministry July 15
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
San Severo: tenta di spegnere incendio in campagna e muore carbonizzato
i più letti
Rome
05 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 5 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday called Italy's trade unions to a meeting at the ministry on July 15 to discuss growth. The talks with CGIL, CISL and UIL unions will look at ways to stoke growth in the slowly recovering economy. CGIL chief Maurizo Landini, CISL leader Annamaria Furlan and UIL head Carmine Barbagallo have urged the government to do more to lift the economy and create jobs.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su