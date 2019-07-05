Salvini calls unions to ministry July 15

Rome, July 5 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday called Italy's trade unions to a meeting at the ministry on July 15 to discuss growth. The talks with CGIL, CISL and UIL unions will look at ways to stoke growth in the slowly recovering economy. CGIL chief Maurizo Landini, CISL leader Annamaria Furlan and UIL head Carmine Barbagallo have urged the government to do more to lift the economy and create jobs.