Worker out sick was at Red Sea resort

05 Luglio 2019
(ANSA) - Parma, July 5 - A Parma council worker off sick for long periods went to the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheik, sources said Friday. Police seized 57,000 euros from the man, who started taking time off sick in 2009 using crutches for a fake medical condition, and was then permanently on sick leave from 2015 until now.
