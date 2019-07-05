Man cleared of Bologna train carriage rape

Salvini calls unions to ministry July 15
Bologna, July 5 - A 26-year-old Moroccan man was acquitted Friday of raping a 17-year-old Italian girl in a train carriage at Bologna rail station in November 2017. Dhabi Amine was cleared because there was reasonable doubt, judicial sources said. The case gained headlines at the time because the girl's behaviour, allegedly inviting assault, was criticised by a Bologna priest, Father Lorenzo Guidotti. "If you swim in a piranha tank you can't complain about it afterwards," he said.
