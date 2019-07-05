Lazio gives AMA a week to clean up Rome

Rome, July 5 - The Lazio regional government on Friday gave Rome trash company AMA a week to clean up Rome amid wreaking piles of uncollected garbage that pose a health risk in the stifling summer heat. It gave AMA 48 hours to remove refuse that is close to hospitals and schools. Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader, said AMA must remove trash and disinfect areas close to sensitive sites like hospitals, schools, markets and restaurants within the next two days. Within a week, the whole city must be cleaned up, he said in an ordinance aimed at solving the waste crisis. Earlier Mayor Virginia Raggi sais she was setting up a temporary "waste transfer area" in the outlying Saxa Rubra area. She said AMA would be obliged to move waste in the site without it touching the ground.