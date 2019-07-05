Control borders with all means - Salvini

Trieste, July 5 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday said "we are controlling our borders by sea, and we also want to control them by land with all means necessary," referring to a proposed fence to cut off the Balkan Route on the Slovenia border. Salvini did not mention the fence, but said he was working with Fruili Governor Massimilano Fedriga, who proposed on earlier this week, on border security. "Now at work with Governor Fedriga, the aim is to have more men and means to seal the border with Slovenia and definitively stop the entry of clandestine immigrants," he tweeted. "I'll keep you informed!"