Competition commissioner will be strategic - Di Maio

Milan, July 5 - The appointment of a new European competition commissioner, hopefully an Italian, will be strategic, Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday. "Even when they don't handle agriculture," he told the Coldiretti farmers group, "they will be able to address it. "They will have veto power over many dossiers, on the guidelines for national products, which must be inspired by the total traceability of the products". Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has said Italy is counting on getting a "weighty" economic commissioner after Germany's Ursula von der Leyen got the EC presidency and France's Christine Lagarde got the ECB post. The centre-left and centre-right oppositions have accused the populist government of coming away with little to show from the horse trading over the EU's top jobs.