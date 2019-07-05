Universiade: 'Eswatini girl' dreams of the Olympics

Naples, July 5 - Dazzled by her beauty and charming smile, the San Paolo Stadium erupted into a crescendo of cheers and applause when they saw a member of the delegation from the Kingdom of Eswatini during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Summer Universiade this week. And, like in the Madonna song, everyone was asking themselves the same question after the show - Who's that girl? That woman is Erikah Seyama, a 25-year-old business administration student and high jumper. "I wasn't expecting all of that," Seyama told ANSA when asked about the reception she got. "I heard the crowd cheering and I thought, 'Oh cool, this is amazing'. "And then I started to wave and it got louder and louder and I was like 'Wow', they are really appreciating us. "It was breathtaking and it was a lovely moment to see another country noticing us. "It was amazing. I felt like I was in a different world. "The love from the crowd. Oh. I would do it again. "I saw Brazil stood up, the whole crowd were standing up and the cameras were coming straight at me. "For me it was about people noticing my country, a small country, the Kingdom of Eswatini". Seyama said she was not bothered by having been nicknamed the 'beauty queen' of the Universiade by the media. "I don't mind it because they are noticing African beauty, so I'm grateful for it," she said. Seyama had to show great determination and self belief to overcome adversity to get where she is and she dreams of taking part in the Olympics in the future. "I'm a short high jumper. I'm only 1.64 metres tall and I used to be a sprinter so converting my body to a high jumper wasn't easy," she said when asked about the Games motto, 'To Be Unique'. "I had a totally different run-up and the way I jump is totally different. "How I started out in sport is also unique because I won the African champs with no coach. "I was coaching myself, watching videos, watching the other girls jump. "And I was so inspired by them. I had no coach for three years but I had so much love for the sport. "I did struggle a lot. There were hard times, times I wanted to quit. I'm so glad I never did. "My dream had always been to be a professional athlete. This whole year I'm going to try really hard to qualify for the Olympics because that's always been my dream". Seyama is also enthusiastic about being in Naples. "It's my first time here and I saw the buildings, they are so old, they show such a lot of history," she said "I love history and I love their culture. It's totally different from our culture. "I fell in love with this city. It's a beautiful city and I will definitely come back on vacation to see the whole city".