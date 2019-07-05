Venerdì 05 Luglio 2019 | 13:12

Bari
Lion tamer killed by tiger

Rome
Mediterranea migrant rescue ship stopped off Lampedusa

Berlin
Sea-Eye saves 65 migrants off Libya

Milan
Competition commissioner will be strategic - Di Maio

Rome
Justice reform to cabinet within 10 days - Bonafede

Naples
Universiade: 'Eswatini girl' dreams of the Olympics

Rome
Scurati wins Strega Book Prize

Rome
Mediterranea migrant rescue ship stopped off Lampedusa

Rome
Economy still weak but employment improving - ISTAT

Milan
7 arrested for street fights set up on social media

Rome
Justice reform to cabinet within 10 days - Bonafede (6)

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, perfezionata altra operazionebloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoDal gup di Milano
Ex Ilva, Fabio Riva assolto da accusa di bancarotta

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, da 40 anni aspetta l'eredità lasciata dal padre

BariOltre 5km di coda
Tamponamento fra Polignano e Cozze: traffico paralizzato sulla SS16 verso Bari

Brindisiin viale Commenda
Brindisi, ufficio postale strapieno, clienti in coda sotto al sole

LecceL'episodio
Leverano, nube maleodorante invade la città: abitanti chiusi in casa

BatL'appuntamento
Paperino e Topolino in mostra, disegnati da un tranese

HomeLa video denuncia
Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

FoggiaA Castelnuovo della Daunia
Ruba decoder e parabole da 8 case nel Foggiano: denunciato 47enne

Rome

Malta 'agrees to take 54 migrants'

Rome, July 5 - The Italian NGO run Mediterranea migrant rescue ship carrying 54 migrants rescued off Libya Thursday has been stopped off Lampedusa according to a landing ban issued by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, sources said Friday. Salvini said the ship must go to Malta or else it "will be an act of violence". Malta offered a port to the ship but the Mediterranea at first said this was "unfeasible". It said because of the physical and psychological conditions of the migrants it was unable to go that far out of its way. However, Alessandra Sciurba, spokesman of Mediterranea Saving Humans, later said it was ready to offload the migrants at Malta. It was reported that a Maltese navy ship was heading for the Mediterranea to take the migrants, but the NGO said that "no ship is on the way, sadly". AS the situation became more confused, the Maltese government said Italy would take 55 migrants off its hands in exchange for the 54 migrants Malta would take from the Mediterranea. Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said it was right that the ship should go to Malta. He said NGOs that used sailboats like the Mediterranea were "reckless".

