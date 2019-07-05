Economy still weak but employment improving - ISTAT

Rome, July 5 - The Italian economy is still weak but employment is improving, ISTAT said Friday. "The anticipator indicator confirms a short-term scenario marked by the weakness of productive levels," the statistics agency said. The economy, it said, "is characterised by a continuation of the phase of weakness of productive rhythms". But this is accompanied by "improvements on the labour market and household purchasing power", ISTAT said. The Italian economy is emerging from a triple-dip recession. Growth this year has been variously estimated at 0.1%-0.2%.