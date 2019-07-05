Justice reform to cabinet within 10 days - Bonafede (6)

Rome, July 5 - A justice reform will be put to cabinet within 10 days, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said Friday. "I'm counting on bringing to the cabinet within the next 10 days, all the reform of the justice system: civil trials, criminal trials and also the reform of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM)", he said. Reforming the CSM has become a priority since it was touched by a Perugia probe into corruption and cronyism over appointments. Bonafede is a leading member of the anti-graft 5-Star Movement (M5S). Successive governments have promised reforms to Italy's snail-paced justice system. The EU and the Council of Europe have often rapped Italy for its slow justice system.