Salvini explain where Sea Watch judge was wrong - ANM

Venerdì 05 Luglio 2019 | 13:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bari
Lion tamer killed by tiger

Lion tamer killed by tiger

 
Rome
Mediterranea migrant rescue ship stopped off Lampedusa

Mediterranea migrant rescue ship stopped off Lampedusa

 
Berlin
Sea-Eye saves 65 migrants off Libya

Sea-Eye saves 65 migrants off Libya

 
Milan
Competition commissioner will be strategic - Di Maio

Competition commissioner will be strategic - Di Maio

 
Rome
Justice reform to cabinet within 10 days - Bonafede

Justice reform to cabinet within 10 days - Bonafede

 
Naples
Universiade: 'Eswatini girl' dreams of the Olympics

Universiade: 'Eswatini girl' dreams of the Olympics

 
Rome
Scurati wins Strega Book Prize

Scurati wins Strega Book Prize

 
Rome
Mediterranea migrant rescue ship stopped off Lampedusa

Mediterranea migrant rescue ship stopped off Lampedusa

 
Rome
Economy still weak but employment improving - ISTAT

Economy still weak but employment improving - ISTAT

 
Milan
7 arrested for street fights set up on social media

7 arrested for street fights set up on social media

 
Rome
Justice reform to cabinet within 10 days - Bonafede (6)

Justice reform to cabinet within 10 days - Bonafede (6)

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, perfezionata altra operazionebloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

Bari, perfezionata altra operazione: bloccato Terrani esterno offensivo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoDal gup di Milano
Ex Ilva, Fabio Riva assolto da accusa di bancarotta

Crac ex Ilva, Fabio Riva assolto da due accuse di bancarotta

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, da 40 anni aspetta l'eredità lasciata dal padre

Potenza, da 40 anni aspetta l'eredità lasciata dal padre

 
BariOltre 5km di coda
Tamponamento fra Polignano e Cozze: traffico paralizzato sulla SS16 verso Bari

Tamponamento fra Polignano e Cozze: traffico paralizzato sulla SS16 verso Bari

 
Brindisiin viale Commenda
Brindisi, ufficio postale strapieno, clienti in coda sotto al sole

Brindisi, ufficio postale strapieno, clienti in coda sotto al sole

 
LecceL'episodio
Leverano, nube maleodorante invade la città: abitanti chiusi in casa

Leverano, nube maleodorante invade la città: abitanti chiusi in casa

 
BatL'appuntamento
Paperino e Topolino in mostra, disegnati da un tranese

Paperino e Topolino in mostra, disegnati da un tranese

 
HomeLa video denuncia
Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

 
FoggiaA Castelnuovo della Daunia
Ruba decoder e parabole da 8 case nel Foggiano: denunciato 47enne

Ruba decoder e parabole da 8 case nel Foggiano: denunciato 47enne

 

i più letti

Circo Orfei a Bari: tigre sbrana addestratore e lo uccide

Triggiano, domatore ucciso al Circo Orfei: 8 tigri sequestrate e portate allo Zoo Safari

Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

Pisticci, ha il cancro e aspetta 7 mesi per un'eco. Il giorno prima la chiamano: «Torni nel 2020»

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

Rome

Salvini explain where Sea Watch judge was wrong - ANM

Fresh clash between interior min and judges

Salvini explain where Sea Watch judge was wrong - ANM

Rome, July 5 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini should explain where the judge who released the Sea-Watch3 skipper, judging her innocent of ramming a police boat, went wrong, magistrates union ANM said Friday. Preliminary investigations judge Alessandra Vella released Carola Rackete saying she had acted properly in saving migrants at risk of drowning and had not deliberately rammed the Guardia di Finanza boat. Salvini called Vella's ruling "disgraceful" and said she should stand for election if she wanted to make such "political" decisions. ANM chief Luca Poniz said Friday "Salvini is fully entitled to criticise a decision by the magistrature but he must explain why it is wrong and we still haven't heard one reason why that decision was wrong". Salvini retorted by saying "I have no enemies, only allies for the defence of the legality, security and welfare of my country. "And trying to kill Italian (police) is not something that can remain unpunished".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati