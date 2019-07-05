Salvini explain where Sea Watch judge was wrong - ANM

Rome, July 5 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini should explain where the judge who released the Sea-Watch3 skipper, judging her innocent of ramming a police boat, went wrong, magistrates union ANM said Friday. Preliminary investigations judge Alessandra Vella released Carola Rackete saying she had acted properly in saving migrants at risk of drowning and had not deliberately rammed the Guardia di Finanza boat. Salvini called Vella's ruling "disgraceful" and said she should stand for election if she wanted to make such "political" decisions. ANM chief Luca Poniz said Friday "Salvini is fully entitled to criticise a decision by the magistrature but he must explain why it is wrong and we still haven't heard one reason why that decision was wrong". Salvini retorted by saying "I have no enemies, only allies for the defence of the legality, security and welfare of my country. "And trying to kill Italian (police) is not something that can remain unpunished".