7 arrested for street fights set up on social media

Milan, July 5 - Seven teenagers between were arrested Friday in connection with street fights organised over social media in the northern city of Cremona. Those arrested, three of whom were placed under house arrest and the other four detained in jail, were aged between 15 and 18. Another 18 youths were cited. Police said streets and piazzas in the city were "transformed into fully fledged boxing rings". Those under investigation also targeted teens who were much younger than them, police said. Dozens of episodes of violence were posted on the Instagram page Cremona.dissing where they garnered intense commenting, police said.