Putin pays state visit to Rome

Rome, July 4 - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday arrived in Rome for a one-day visit to the Italian capital. His first appointment was at the Vatican where he saw Pope Francis. Later in the day he saw President Sergio Mattarella at the presidential palace and in the afternoon he will see Premier Giuseppe Conte at the premier's office. This evening there will be a dinner at Villa Madama with deputy premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini. Finally, Putin will have a private meeting with Silvio Berlusconi. Putin was accompanied by Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov as well as the trade, energy, culture and health ministers. Putin arrived in the Vatican for an audience with Pope Francis, his third. The previous ones were on November 25 2013 and June 10, 2015. Putin has had six audiences with three popes in 19 years. Putin was welcomed to the Vatican by Pope Francis with a warm handshake. Putin said on leaving Francis "thank you for the time you devoted to me and for the very substantial and interesting talks" while Francis told him "pray for me". After presenting his delegation and exchanging gifts with the pope, Putin and his entourage also had talks with Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for relations with States. He then left the Vatican for the Quirinal Palace where he was met by Mattarella. Putin was over an hour behind schedule, which is nothing new for the Russian president. In the past he has kept US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Queen Elizabeth of England waiting for some time. However he recently arrived 30 minutes early for talks with North Korean President Kim Jong-un.